Meeting held over compensation disbursement

KOLORIANG, 30 Jun: A meeting in connection with compensation disbursement for the Frontier Highway project in Kurung Kumey district was held at the mini-secretariat here on Monday.

The total compensation payable to project-affected families is Rs 283,45,87,884. Altogether 836 families will be affected by the project. The highway’s length is 193.03 kilometres in Kurung Kumey.

The meeting, which was chaired by Koloriang MLA Pani Taram, was attended by DC Cheechung Chukhu, SP Bomken Basar, the Nyapin and Damin ADCs, and heads of departments.