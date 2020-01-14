Boi secures first medal for Arunachal

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: Kamdon Boi got the first medal for Arunachal on the third day of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 at the Sarusajai Stadium here in Assam on Monday.

Boi had to settle for the silver medal in the -66 kg category in the U-21 boys’ judo competition, after losing to his opponent from Manipur in the final bout.

However, the other players from Arunachal failed to win any medal in archery and table tennis.

In the U-21 boys’ compound round of archery, Tash Kara scored 135 out of 150 in the 1/8 elimination round, and his opponent from Rajasthan scored 141 out of 150.

In the U-17 girls’ compound round, Devi Dajam scored 132 out of 150 in the 1/8 elimination round, and her opponent from Rajasthan scored 142 out of 150.

Both the archers have been eliminated.

In the U-21 boys’ table tennis, Tarh Maph could not secure a berth in the second round after he lost all his matches against Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana in the first stage.

In the 44 kg U-21 girls’ judo, Kabin Doyom lost to Maharashtra in the bronze medal bout. Silom Tesia lost to Madhya Pradesh in the bronze medal bout in the 48 kg U-21 girls’ category, while Kipa Sangnu lost to Delhi in the bronze medal bout in the 60 kg U-21 boys’ category.

In the 48 kg U-17 girls’ category, Gegul Goi lost to Gujarat in the first round; in the 40 kg U-17 girls’ category, Pomen Teppa lost to Delhi in the first round. Jirangso Pul lost to Chandigarh in the quarterfinal in the 60 kg U-17 boys’ judo.

The other members of the Arunachal team, in boxing, weightlifting and wrestling, will arrive on 14 January, and their games will begin on 16 January.

Athletes from across the country are participating in 20 different sports disciplines in the mega event.