Min expresses dismay over progress of Seppa-C’Tajo road

SEPPA, Jan 13: WRD Minister Mama Natung on Monday expressed dismay at the lackadaisical work on the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road in East Kameng district.

The minister, who conducted a surprise inspection of the road, directed the deputy commissioner to initiate stern action against the executing firm. He also urged the DC to “endorse necessary action for early completion of the road, without compromising on its quality.”

The road is the lifeline for Bameng and Chayang Tajo assembly constituencies.

The minister was accompanied by Seppa-East MLA Tapuk Taku, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayang Mangfi, DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat, SP Piyush Fulzele, members of the EKSWCO, and government officials. (DIPRO)