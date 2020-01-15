Arunachal to start red-listing of orchids

ITANAGAR, Jan 14: Arunachal has become the first state in the country to initiate the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) ‘red listing’ at the state level after it inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IUCN here on Monday.

As per the MoU, the state government will collaborate with the IUCN in carrying out red-list assessment of the orchids in the state.

The MoU was signed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Manmohan Singh Negi and the IUCN’s country representative Dr Vivek Saxena. The environment & forests department is the nodal department for executing the project.

The IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species is a critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity. A powerful tool to inform and catalyze action for biodiversity conservation and policy change, it is critical in protecting the natural resources. The project will be spread across 12 months, during which workshops on red list assessment will be conducted by experts from the IUCN.