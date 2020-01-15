CM, Gov extend festivals’ greetings

ITANAGAR, Jan 14: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

“As Hindu pilgrims and devotees will throng the Parashuram Kund in Lohit district to take a holy dip in the Lohit river, Assamese and Tamil brethren will celebrate Magh Bihu and Pongal, respectively,” the CM said in his message.

“The presence of various communities from different parts of the country and their festivities add to the distinct and unique identity of Arunachal Pradesh. Let’s join together and revel in our celebrations,” he said, and urged the people to “resolve to stand against all odds and evils and start working for a brighter future.”

The governor in his message expressed wish that “the festive season and the year that lies ahead would be filled with peace, amity, joy and prosperity for everyone.”

He said that “in Lohit district, on Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, as it is known in Assam, a large number of devotees and pilgrims come to participate in the Makar Sankranti fair for a holy dip in the Parasuram Kund on the banks of the Lohit river.”

Wishing everyone a joyous Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, the governor expressed hope that the festivities would bind the people in fraternal affection. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)