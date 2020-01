Pakpo Hina won the bronze medal in the -84 kg category in the All India Inter-University Karate Championship held from 8 to 10 January in Chennai. Hina, who represented Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in the championship, is a 4th semester political science student of Daporijo Degree College. Hina and other participants from RGU were given a warm reception by the RGU Students’ Union at Naharlagun on Tuesday.