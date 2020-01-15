CS reviews project proposals under NESIDS

ITANAGAR, Jan 14: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar reviewed the project proposals for the state under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) 2020-21 here on Tuesday.

The CS directed the departments to submit “projects of physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power and connectivity, and enhancing tourism, and social infrastructure relating to primary and secondary sectors of education and health.”

Kumar directed the major works departments – road, water supply, water resources, and power – to prepare a four-year comprehensive plan and submit the final report for review and further consideration by the NESIDS.

He emphasized on road connectivity to all CO, EAC, SDO, ADC and district headquarters as “one of the major target for the government.”

Among others, Principal Finance Secretary AC Verma, PWD Commissioner Bilatee Pertin, Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta, and the CEs of all works departments attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)