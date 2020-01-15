Absconding child molester arrested

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Jan 14: The police here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday arrested a child molester who was on the run for the last four days after attempting to rape a four-year-old in Parbuk village.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Kabang Pertin, a resident of Parbuk, was arrested from Shantipur area along the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

Last Saturday, the parents of the victim had lodged a police complaint, stating that Pertin had on the previous day abducted their child and had taken her to a secluded place on his motorcycle, where he tried to rape her. The child somehow managed to escape, and narrated the harrowing incident to her parents, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

After committing the crime, Pertin reportedly fled into the jungle and went into hiding. A police team led by DSP Ringu Ngupok launched a manhunt in the jungle and neighbouring areas, and arrested Pertin at around 10 am on Tuesday from Dakshin Line in Shantipur area.

Sources said that although there are no previous registered cases against Pertin, it was found during investigation that he was a nuisance to the women of the village “because of his perverted habits like peeping on bathing women.”

The traumatized child is reported to be having nightmares since the occurrence of the crime.

Since his arrest, Pertin has accepted his crime, and a case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.

The DSP informed that the investigation of the case is being expedited “and the team will try its best to ensure early conviction of the accused to set a template of zero tolerance towards child sexual abuse.”

He reiterated the need for “community and family awareness in detecting any form of child abuse.”