U-18 State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Tourney starts

SEPPA, Jan 14: The 4th U-18 State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball (Boys & Girls) Tournament was officially inaugurated by Sports Minister Mama Natung at the general ground here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

The minister also hoisted the tournament flag and offered floral tribute to martyr Hangpan Dada, besides unveiling the tournament’s mascot, the mithun.

“Arunachal is full of talent and our aim is to make it a powerhouse of sports in the country. Our endeavour would be to provide all kinds of facilities and encouragement to the players from the state and make them fit to represent the state in national and international events,” Natung said in his address.

Remembering Havildar Dada’s sacrifice, he urged the participants from all 26 districts (including the capital complex) to maintain discipline and sportsmanship spirit during the tournament.

He informed that “the finest and disciplined players will be selected to represent the state in different tournaments.”

Earlier, various sports personalities from East Kameng were felicitated for their achievements in national and international events. Some of them are: weightlifters Sambo Lapung and Lalu Taku; Everester Tame Bagang; karatekas Nobin Jomoh, Raja Yangfo, Mojum Dodum and Johny Mangkhya; Wushu players Paya Taku and Mepung Lamgu; and football player Achung Digio.

Over 1600 players are participating in the weeklong tournament. The final match will be played on 24 January.