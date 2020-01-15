DPC meetings sought

ITANAGAR, Jan 14: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union in a representation to the western zone PHE&WS chief engineer on Tuesday requested him to conduct departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings on vacant posts of multitasking staffers and casual workers in the department, “as per seniority lists.”

It also urged the CE to “issue vacant posts and seniority lists” of the multitasking staffers and casual workers in the department.