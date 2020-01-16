Himveer Wives Welfare Ass’n donate to villagers

KAKOI, Jan 15: The 10th BN ITBP in Kimin, through its Himveer Wives Welfare Association donated clothes and other essential items to villagers of Boginadi in Papum Pare district.

Around 200 villagers were provided warm clothes and blankets. Large quantities of salt, match boxes and medicines were also handed over to Aganwadi workers for villagers to be used during the monsoon season, especially when Boginadi and surroundings villages remain cut-off due to flood in the Boginadi.

HWWA chief patron Varsha Shoban Rana emphasised on the need for social welfare activities to “uplift the poor and deprived villagers through all possible means.”

On the sideline of the event, a free medical camp was also organized by Base Hospital, ITBP, Kimin wherein a large number of villagers were examined by CMO(SG)Dr Md Zafar Iqbal, gynaecologist Dr Meeta Metrey and CMO Dr Deepak Metrey.

Among others, Circle Officer Padi Tapa and officers and personnel from the 10th BN ITBP attended the function. (DIPRO)