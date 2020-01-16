One dead, 19 injured in road mishap

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, Jan 15: A woman identified as Satyapati Chakma reportedly died on-the-spot and 19 others received injuries in an accident while heading for a picnic, here in Namsai district on Wednesday morning.

Namsai Superintendent of Police Ankit Singh informed that a pickup truck bearing registration number AS-23-BC-9716, coming from Diyun and heading towards Wakro for a picnic, met with an accident near Tengapani at around 8.30 AM.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Namsai.

Attending the patients, Medical Officer Dr SK Singh informed that out of 19 patients admitted in the hospital, two persons in critical conditions were evacuated to Dibrugarh in Assam.

A case has been registered with the Namsai police station under section 279/304(a)/337/338 IPC.