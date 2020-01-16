Three new frog species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

SHILLONG, Jan 15: Three new species of tiny frogs have been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district by scientists of Zoological Survey of India, according to a recently published journal.

The frogs are so small in size that one can sit on a coin, ZSI scientist Bhaskar Saikia told PTI. The new species discovered from Talle Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) have been named as ‘Liurana himalayana’, ‘Liurana indica’ and ‘Liurana minuta’, he said.

The specimens of the new frog species were collected by Bikramjit Sinha, another scientist of ZSI in Itanagar during 2015-16 as part of the documentation of faunal diversity in the protected area.

A study, co-authored by Saikia and Sinha, has been published in a science journal, the Records of the Zoological Survey of India’, which confirmed that the species are new discoveries.

Earlier, Saikia and Sinha had also found a rare frog species, Megophrys pachyproctus, from Tale Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. (PTI)