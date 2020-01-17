4 students from state selected for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

ITANAGAR, Jan 16: Four students – two each from KV NERIST and KV No 2, Itanagar – have been selected to represent the state in the prime minister’s programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, which is going to be held in Delhi on 20 January.

The selected students are Biraj Dhar (Class 12) and Chukhu Durum (Class 11) from KV NERIST, and Lungsom Lamnio (Class 9) and Jyoti Tayung (Class 9) of KV No 2, Itanagar, informed the NERIST.