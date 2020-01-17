DTFI meeting on RI, etc, held

YUPIA, Jan 16: The Papum Pare district task force for immunization (DTFI) met here on Thursday to discuss routine immunization (RI), Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0, the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI), and child death review (CDR).

EAC Mokar Riba, who chaired the meeting, said “people look up to doctors as godlike figures, and hence they should work with great dedication and sincerity, so that people get the maximum benefits from the health department.”

He requested all to “prepare and furnish quality micro-plan for RI” within the timeline set by the district.

DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu requested the MOs to submit the booth micro-plan of their respective areas, and stressed on timely disbursement of the ASHAs’ incentives “as per admissibility, so that they can perform their duty with dedication.”

DDSE Tagu Tana Tara also spoke.

Doimukh MO Dr Lobsang Chuki emphasized on “inclusion of immunization cards as mandatory document during issue of ILPs to migrant labourers who move into the state with families from the neighbouring states, and during admission to school, as well.”

She said that by doing so the department can put a check on immunization coverage in a proper way.

DRCHO Dr Worar Taku made a presentation on the DFTI, IMI 2.0 and the IPPI. He informed that the next IPPI will be held from 19 to 21 January at 441 booths in Papum Pare (rural).

Child health nodal officer Dr Tana Natung imparted training during the district-level CDR orientation programme for MOs and those in charge of health & wellness centres.

The DANO, MOs, health & wellness officers, and others, participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)