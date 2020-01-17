APCS aspirants organise blood donation drive

ITANAGAR, Jan 16: Over 100 units of blood were collected during a blood donation drive organised by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) aspirants at RK Mission Hospital here on Thursday.

Supported by the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization (AVBDO), in collaboration with the State Blood Transfusion Council, 140 donors had registered, but only 105 qualified to donate.

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and the Rajiv Gandhi University Scholars’ Forum also donated blood.

Papum Pare SP Jimmy Cheram, WRD SE (in-charge) Hage Mobing, Arunachal Civil Society chairman Patey Tayum, and AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke motivated the youths during the drive.