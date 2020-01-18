Aids, appliances distributed to PwDs

RUPA, Jan 17: Hearing aids, wheelchairs, crutches, blind sticks, etc, were distributed to persons with disabilities (PwD) during a ‘diagnostic camp-cum-free aids and appliances distribution’ programme conducted by the social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) department, in collaboration with the West Kameng district administration and the ICDS, here on Friday.

Addressing the programme, MLA DW Kharma encouraged the PwDs to register themselves in order to avail the benefits under the central and state government schemes.

Earlier, SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha spoke on disabilities schemes such as the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme and the unique disability identity card (UDID).

He informed that “538 fresh applications have been registered so far online, of which 473 applications have been generated for disability certificates and UDID cards.”

“The UDID project is being implemented with a view of creating a national database for PwDs, and to issue UDIDs to persons with disabilities. Also, persons with disabilities would get 4 percent reservation in departmental jobs under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” Kaha informed.

A number of disabled persons registered during the camp. (DIPRO)