Road Safety Week observed

KHONSA, Jan 17: The road safety cell of the police here in Tirap district observed the Road Safety Week beginning 11 January.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin attended the programme on Friday, and urged the public to support the police and follow traffic rules. He warned that “the law will take its own course of action” if vehicle drivers do not follow the rules.

SP Kardak Riba spoke on the MV Act, and requested the public along with taxi drivers to follow the traffic rules and help the police in managing traffic.

The police also felicitated some of the ‘good Samaritans’ among the public and taxi/auto drivers, besides providing helmets to students and daily wage earners as a gesture to educate the public on the importance of wearing helmet. The MLA gave away the prizes and the helmets.

A team of doctors from the general hospital also conducted a health camp at the taxi stand here.

Among others, DMO (in-charge) Dr Rakshit, police officers and personnel, and members of the market welfare committee and the taxi association attended the event.

The week was also observed by the police in Deomali with a similar programme.

The traffic cell of the police in East Siang HQ Pasighat also observed Road Safety Week.

The event, which concluded on Friday, featured various activities aimed at encouraging action to improve road safety, and raising awareness on issues related to it.

An awareness rally was organized on Friday morning. The rally, which was flagged off by DSP T Tatak, was led by Traffic (in-charge) SI Rottum Echu, and saw the participation of PS OC Inspector Atan Taki, traffic police personnel, and student-police cadets of Gandhi Government Secondary School.

Addressing the participants, the DSP dwelt on various road safety measures, and sought cooperation from all in implementing traffic rules and avoiding road accidents.

SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh in a message commended the traffic personnel and the members of the district transport federation for their cooperation, and said “the department will continue its efforts beyond the scheduled period in making Pasighat a safer place to live.” (DIPROs)