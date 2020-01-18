APSCW launches legal awareness prog

YAZALI, Jan 17: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) launched a weeklong legal awareness programme for Lower Subansiri, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts, here in Lower Subansiri on Friday.

Over the course of the week, the APSCW will conduct awareness programmes at Ziro, Raga, Daporijo, Dumporijo and Nacho.

Addressing the gathering at the indoor stadium here, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi exhorted parents to not discriminate between sons and daughters.

“Equality should start from home. It is then that the society as a whole will be able to come out of this vicious circle of discrimination,” she said.

“It is very essential for women to be independent in life. Our society, which is in a transitional period, has lots of reformations to be made pertaining to customary laws of marriage, polygamy, etc. Being independent, a woman can make her own wise choices,” Techi said, and exhorted womenfolk to become educated and make their own living.

She stressed on ensuring smooth functioning of women’s welfare organisa-tions in the districts, and appealed to the commis-sion’s Yachuli branch to “induct fresh faces who are educated and can play proactive roles for women’s welfare.”

Various resource persons made PowerPoint presentations on topics pertaining to uplift of women in the society.

Lower Subansiri SP Hemant Tiwari spoke about crimes against women and actions initiated by the government, and APSCW legal advisor Karmu Choten dwelt on compulsory registration of marriage, free legal aid, and the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

DLSA member Toko Nikam spoke about customary practices, especially with regard to marriage and land laws, while Industries Deputy Director Gyati Kacho highlighted the government’s schemes for women.

Dr Toko Papu and APSCW member Hoksum Ori spoke about drug abuse and alcoholism and the role of women NGOs and SHGs in curbing the menaces.

Among others, HoDs, representatives from SHGs and NGOs, gaon burahs and gaon buris attended the programme. (DIPRO)