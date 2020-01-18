Demo of ergonomic products presented

LUMRI, Jan 17: Eleven farmers benefitted from a demonstration programme on ‘ergonomically developed ladder and backpack for load carrying in Sherpa mode’, organised at Lumri village in Lower Subansiri district by the NERIST’s agricultural engineering department on Tuesday.

The demonstration was conducted in the orange farms of progressive farmers Likha Takam and Likha Nakh.

The farmers appreciated the ergonomic ladder as it helps increase the plucking rate and reduce fruit damage with its ‘continuous unloading system’ attached at the top. The farmers also appreciated the backpack as it can help them carry more oranges from the fields to the market.

The programme was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research through the AICRP on ESA, NERIST Centre, Nirjuli.