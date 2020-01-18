Arunachal’s Golom Tinku wins gold in Khelo India Games

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Arunachal’s Golom Tinku won the gold in the U-17 boys’ weightlifting in the 55 kg category in the Khelo India Youth Games here in Assam on Friday.

Prabal Pratim Gogoi from Assam won the silver in the category, while Maharashtra’s Sanket Mahadev won the gold in the 55 kg event in the U-21 category.

Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 35 gold and 37 silver medals on the eighth day, followed by Haryana with 28 gold medals. Delhi is in third place with 20 gold medals.