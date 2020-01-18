Capital bandh announced

ITANAGAR, Jan 17: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) on Friday announced a 12-hour capital bandh on 28 January to press its various demands.

The union’s demands are: deporting Chakma and Hajong refugees from the state; renaming RGU as Arunachal University; renaming Indira Gandhi Park as Abotani Park; cancelling licences of liquor outlets; reserving 3 percent job quota for APST artists; disbursing monthly stipends to students; including Arunachal history in the

curricula of Classes 3-9; shifting government and private schools near the highway; installing the biometric system in all government schools; introducing helicopter services to remote areas of the state; erecting streetlights in the capital complex; and assigning areas 100 metres away from the highway for celebration of festivals.

Addressing reporters at the press club here, AISU president Techi Talik expressed resentment over the state government’s alleged failure to pay attention to the union’s demands.

“As indigenous people of the state, we are only claiming what is rightfully ours, our indigenous rights,” Talik said. “We are confused whether our government is working for the welfare of its indigenous population or if it is anti-indigenous.”

On the matter of granting citizenship to Chakmas and Hajongs, Talik said the union will not heed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees settled in the state.