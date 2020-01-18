DA proposes using drone to monitor traffic in Nlg

ITANAGAR, Jan 17: The capital complex district administration has proposed using a drone to monitor the traffic movement in Naharlagun, as a pilot project.

DC Komkar Dulom informed about it on Friday during a meeting to discuss inner line permit (ILP) checking, traffic management, and ways to improve the traffic system in the capital region.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Capital SP Tumme Amo, Itanagar EAC Hengo Basar, Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo, DTO (MV) Ch Wangsu, and police and traffic personnel.

“The practice of parking vehicles haphazardly during peak hours is one of the main reasons of traffic congestion in the capital region,” the DC said. He said traffic should be monitored regularly, especially during peak hours, “and violators of traffic rules should be handed challans.”

Dulom also asked the traffic wardens to perform their duties with dedication.

He informed that “parking and no-parking zones have already been notified, which requires strict compliance,” and asked all the traffic officers and officials to strictly implement parking rules.

Proper marking of parking spaces, putting up of signage, etc, will be done after the completion of blacktopping of the highway from Raj Bhavan area to Chandranagar, Dulom said. He appealed to the public and motorists to cooperate with the police and the magistrates and follow the traffic rules.

The DC also called for conducting ILP checks every fortnight. He said the system of issuing ILP, “both online and offline, shall be revamped and more emphasis would be given on using more technologically advanced and innovative methods for issuing of ILP, so that cases of fake ILPs and violators can be detected easily.”

He said a database of ILP holders will be developed and utilized to obtain real-time information about the ILP holders and the time of renewal of their ILPs. (DIPRO)