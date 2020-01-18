SAD camps organised

[ Karda Natam ]

LIMEKING, Jan 17: The Upper Subansiri district administration conducted a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at the Army camp in remote Limeking on Tuesday.

DC Kanto Danggen, who along with other HoDs attended the camp, urged the villagers to avail the benefits of the camp, and said “the government is striving to reach out to the people, especially the villagers living in the remote areas.”

The DC interacted with the public and the GBs and heard their grievances related to education, electricity and water supply.

He expressed appreciation for the Indian Army, the ITBP, the GREF and the public of Limeking circle “for their peaceful cooperative existence by helping each other in every possible dimension.”

The DC directed the DDSE and the officials from the PHE and the power departments to address the issues faced by the public at the earliest.

DMO Dr T Taki highlighted the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana and advised the public to get enrolled under it.

The DC also distributed sport items and essential commodities. Similar camps were organised in various other parts of the district.

Meanwhile, the Tirap district administration conducted a SAD camp at Chasa village on Friday, benefitting 1264 persons from Chasa, Khowathong and Longo villages.

Earlier, a SAD camp had been conducted at Lamsa village on the 10th of this month, benefitting 857 persons from Khonsa, Sikho and Wathin villages. During the camp, DC PN Thungon inspected the private farm of Tediap Hallang in Lamsa village, and asked the DFDO to provide “one unit fish pond” to Hallang.

Addressing the beneficiaries here, SAD nodal officer Pik Tayom presented a brief on “the concept and objectives of conducting SAD camps.”

He requested grassroots workers, former panchayat members, GBs, religious leaders, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, student leaders and youth leaders to create wide publicity on SAD camps. (With inputs from DIPROs)