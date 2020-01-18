Prog on Domestic Violence Act held

ROING, Jan 17: The Lower Dibang Valley district child protection unit (DCPU) organised an awareness programme on the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, here on Friday.

Twenty-seven participants, including CDPOs and members of the one-stop centre, the Mahila Shakti Kendra, the DCPU and NGOs, attended the programme.

ICDS DD GA Perying presented a brief on the programme, which was followed by advocate Bulia Pulu speaking on the Domestic Violence Act.

“Domestic violence is growing fast in India, as per the NCRB data, due to dowry cases, birth of girl child, and problems related to addiction to alcohol and opium,” she said.

Puli spoke about physical, sexual, economic, psychological, emotional, etc, violence, and the types of orders issued by the court, such as protection order, residence order, compensation order, custody order, etc.

“Women in need of support should avail the services through the protection officer, the service providers and lawyers,” she said.

ASRLM BMM William Lahary dwelt on women empowerment, and said “women at grassroots level need to be more aware on issues like domestic violence.”

Senior Medical Officer Dr A Rahaman explained the role of doctors while dealing with domestic violence victims, while Enjalu Menda Women Empowerment Forum advisor Lomi Linggi said “every woman has the right to a dignified life,” and urged womenfolk to seek justice if they are facing domestic violence.

Officials of the DPCU also spoke.