ANYA urges legislators to remain in constituencies

ITANAGAR, Jan 19: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has appealed to all the Nyishi ministers and MLAs to “stay or be stationed for maximum time at their respective assembly constituencies.”

The association in a press release on Sunday called on the legislators to stay in their constituencies to take up the basic grievances of the people of interior villages, like road, health, education, agriculture and horticulture sectors, at the earliest.

It also requested the government staffs and officers of all the departments posted in Nyishi inhabited areas to stay at their respective posting places for the public’s convenience.

“Officers and officials are the agents of development of an area. If they stay away from place of posting, then who will carry out the official work? They must discharge their assigned duties for public welfare by remaining in posting place,” the ANYA said.

It also appealed to the youths and the people of interior places of Nyishi inhabited areas to lodge complaints against “irregular officers and officials” with the higher authorities, “with authentic evidences.”