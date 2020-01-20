Arunachal secures 3rd gold in KIYG

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Weightlifter Ph Roshni won the third gold medal for Arunachal in the U-21 girls’ -71 kg category in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2020 here in Assam.

Roshni lifted a total of 183 kgs (80 in snatch and 103 in clean & jerk) to secure the first place in her category.

With this, Arunachal’s medal tally stands at 3 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze as on 19 January.