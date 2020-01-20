NCPCR member urges GoAP to make SCRC functional

ITANAGAR, Jan 19: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member RG Anand has urged the state government to make the state child rights commission (SCRC) functional at the earliest.

On a two-day visit to the capital, Anand expressed concern over the unavailability of a child rights commission in the state while taking stock of the paediatric care, child protection and rehabilitation services available in the state on Sunday.

He urged functionaries of the health department to “provide the best medical services to the children in the state, despite the inadequate human resource and infrastructure.”

Health & Family Welfare Secretary (in-charge) Juhi Mukherjee, Family Welfare Director A Yirang, the NCPCRs’ child health and psychology ‘technical expert’ Shaista K Shah, NIPCCD Guwahati Deputy Director Manju Dhondiyal, and officers and field functionaries from the health & family welfare and the women & child development departments attended the meeting.

Anand was here to attend the state-level ‘review meeting-cum-consultation on available facilities and status of newborn and paediatric care in Arunachal Pradesh – Analyzing the gaps and steps to improve quality of care’, organised by the NCPCR and facilitated by the Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution.

Anand also called on the governor, and visited the childcare institution in Naharlagun.