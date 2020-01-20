Deprived villagers apprise DC of issues

[ Karda Natam ]

TAKSING, Jan 17: Remote Taksing circle in Upper Subansiri district shares border with China. It takes at least two to three days on road to reach from district headquarters Daporijo. Surrounded by snow-clad mountains, the area is one of the most beautiful places in the state.

However, the people of the area constantly face challenges due to lack of a proper road and other means of communication. When a team of the district administration, led by DC Kanto Danggen, recently visited the circle for a Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp, the villagers shared their untold miseries with him.

They informed that they are facing a food crisis as they have not received rice and other commodities, which are airdropped, for the last three months.

Danggen was the first DC to visit Taksing by road after independence. Taking the opportunity, the villagers shared their problems and urged the government to look into their concerns.

Informing that they are not being imparted any scientific knowledge in the absence of any horticulture or agriculture officer, the villagers said this is affecting their produces like apples, potatoes, etc.

Several yaks have fallen sick and died in large numbers over many years, but there is no veterinary officer to provide treatment and medicine, they said.

The villagers also alleged that the BPL rice meant for the area never reaches them.

“Three kgs of rice are provided to each family every three to four months by helicopter sorties. This does not meet our requirements,” a villager said.

In the absence of electricity, the people of the area have been provided with solar lights by the government. But the villagers said the solar lights do not work properly because of the inferior quality of the solar plates. They said the solar lighting worked properly for only two or three months.

“The solar light machines stopped working after a few months of installation and now we are back to the dark days. Our only hope lies on a mini-hydroelectric project launched by the government. But this, too, is yet to be completed after so many years,” said a resident of Taksing.

The lack of teachers in the schools of the area has forced the parents to send their children to Daporijo for studies. The villagers also said a large number of students work as porters for the Army personnel and skip going to school.

They also alleged that the government officials posted in Taksing circle never visit the area, and that most of the time the offices, including that of the circle officer, remain closed.

“Due to the absence of officers and officials, especially administrative officers, the grievances of the public never reach the higher authorities. This problem should be immediately addressed by the government,” the villagers said.