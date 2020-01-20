IPPI launched across state

No child under 5 should be deprived of OPV: Libang

ITANAGAR, Jan 19: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) in the state by administering the first oral polio vaccine (OPV) drops to children at Akashdeep market here on Sunday.

Family Welfare Director Dr A Yirang, State Immunization Officer Dr D Padung, Capital DMO Dr M Perme, Family Welfare Deputy Director Dr Amping Perme, and other officials of the health department were present at the launch.

The minister requested all to “ensure 100 percent coverage of 0-5 years children under IPPI,” and said no children under five should be deprived of the vaccine.

He appealed to the communities to “participate in taking the two drops of OPV from the nearest booth,” and urged the health department staffs to deliver their best and reach out to the children in the nook and corner of the state.

Dr Yirang also requested parents to bring their children to the nearest booth for “Doh boond zindagi ka.” He informed that house-to-house visits will be made the vaccinating teams from 20-21 January.

Dr Padung informed that “about 142513 beneficiaries are identified to take two drops of OPV through 3115 booths set up across the districts during this National Immunization Day.”

He said all the districts are “fully prepared in terms of vaccine and logistic management, human resource requirement, etc.”

In Papum Pare district, SDO Sadodam Tayang launched the IPPI by administering OPV drops to children at the CHC in Doimukh.

DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, DRCHO Dr Worar Taku, MO Lobsang Chuki, and others were present. IPPI was provided at 441 booths across the district.

In East Kameng district, DC (in-charge) Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla administered this year’s first OPV drops to a child at the Nyedar Namlo in Seppa.

DRCHO Dr Dirang Pizi urged the people to bring “all eligible children below five years of age” to their nearest health centre to avail the OPV drops.

MS Dr Kopi Gyadi and other health department officials were also present. (With inputs from DIPROs)