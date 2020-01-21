ACF expresses resentment over CAA

ITANAGAR, Jan 20: Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Toko Teki has expressed strong resentment over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), terming it a threat to the indigenous tribal communities of the state.

Addressing a programme organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) here on Monday, Teki said “the CAA is a threat to the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal in particular and the northeastern region as whole” as it would lead to huge influx of outsiders into the state.

He expressed gratitude to the present state government for deciding to continue to extend grants-in-aid to Christian educational institutions – an initiative of the previous government.

Also attending the event, former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki urged the APCA to “continue the initiative of clean election drive which it had started before the 2019 general election.”

“The clean election drive which the APCA started might not have reached the expected goal, but the initiative was a bold step. I support it and hope it will be continued,” he said.

APCA president Taw Tebin said the association will “continue to work for uplift of the culture and tradition of every tribe of Arunachal with the spirit of peace and harmony.”

Joint Secretary to GoAP, Mige Kamki, former MLA Pani Taram, Miao bishop Rev PK George, and others also spoke.