Annual lecture series concludes

DAHUNG, Jan 20: The three-day annual ‘multilingual, multidimensional lecture series’, themed ‘HE the 13th Tsona Gontse Rinpoche Lecture Series’, of the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS), concluded here in West Kameng district on 18 January.

Six academicians of Hindi, English and Bhoti languages took part in the lecture series.

On the inaugural day, Banaras Hindu University’s Hindi professor Prakash Sukla and Central University of Gujarat’s Hindi professor Sanjiv Kumar Dubey delivered lectures on ‘Hindi poetry and film studies in Hindi language’, while a session in the English language was held on the second day, with Government College Bomdila’s assistant English professor Kime Mamung and Delhi University’s assistant English professor Nilza Angmo delivering lectures on ‘folklore and English poetry’.

Varanasi-based Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies’ assistant professor Geshe Jigmey Wangyal and Buddhist philosophy teacher from the Tawang monastery, Geshe Thupten Genden, spoke on ‘dramatics and Buddhist philosophy’ during a session in the Bhoti language on the valedictory day of the event.

CIHCS Director Dr Gurmet Dorjey also spoke.