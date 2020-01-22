ITANAGAR, Jan 21: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association has requested the agriculture director to convert the state’s Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) into “an agricultural extension wing under the directorate.”
In a representation to the director, the association on Tuesday stated that the agriculture minister had assured to look into the issues raised by ATMA staffers during a convention on 13 December, 2019.
‘Convert ATMA to agri wing’
