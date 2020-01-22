Multipurpose ambulance flagged off

ITANAGAR, Jan 21: Health Minister Alo Libang on Monday flagged off a multipurpose ambulance run by the Non-Resident Darkan Welfare Society (NRDWS), from Niti Vihar here.

The minister commended the NRDWS for the initiative and said the ambulance service would be of great help to poor and needy patients.

He urged others also to “encourage or take up such activities.”

The ambulance, run by ‘non-residents of Darka village in West Siang district who are settled in the capital complex’, is fitted with the latest lifesaving equipment, and will be used to ferry patients from across the state. Anyone can avail the service by paying a meagre amount as maintenance and fuel cost.

Among others, NRDWS patron Morge Ete, its president Gamli Ete and NRDWS executive members were present at the flag-off.