Bus to Tirbin meets with accident

Staff Reporter

TIRBIN, Jan 22: An Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services bus travelling from the ISBT in Lekhi, Naharlagun to Tirbin in Leppa Reda district skid off from the road and fell into a stream near Tirbin town on Wednesday morning.

However, no casualty has been reported except a few minor injuries to the passengers, informed Itanagar Station Superintendent Tuter Dolum.

He said that the bus had veered off from the road due to “snapping of a breakage rod.”

Medical treatment has been provided to injured passengers and a board has also been constituted to enquire into the cause of accident.