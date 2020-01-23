Union cabinet approves RCE for NITs

ITANAGAR, Jan 22: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs), at a total cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for the period till 2021 – 2022.

These NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from the academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campuses with limited space and infrastructure.

The projects at the permanent campus could not be completed in the manner envisaged due to late finalization of land required for construction and also the cost approved for construction works was far below the actual requirements.

The move is expected to help NIT Arunachal Pradesh. The institute is currently operating out of a temporary campus, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) building, in Yupia since its establishment in July 2010. The work at permanent campus in Jote under Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district has stopped for the last three years due to non release of fund by ministry of human resource and development (MHRD).

With the approved RCE, these NITs are expected to be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by 31st March, 2022.

Talking to this daily, an official of the NIT expressed hope that approval of RCE will considerably help the process of completing infrastructure at Jote campus.

“Ever since the new Director Prof P Mahanta took charge, he has really worked to ensure that the RCE is approved. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also supported our effort and wrote to the Government of India in this regard. The fund issue has affected other NITs too in the north east region. Therefore, all state governments joined hands together and knocked the door of the Government of India,” the official added.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh also recently took the decision to upgrade the Itanagar-Jote-Bassernallah road to two-lane highway. Earlier, the MHRD had expressed reservation over the condition of Itanagar to Jote road. (PIB with input from ATNS)