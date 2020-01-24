Tawang district hospital empanelled under CMAAY & PMJAY

TAWANG, Jan 23: The Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital, Tawang has been empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayushman Yojana (PMJAY) on Thursday.

The first patient to avail the benefit under CMAAY is from Lungla area, who has been given orthopedic surgery (worth Rs 17,000) at the district hospital by orthopedic surgeon Dr D Magu on Thursday.

In a meeting with Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, CMAAY CEO Dr Tana Takum informed about the benefits and procedures of availing the scheme.

The DC expressed his gratitude to higher authorities for empanelling the district Hospital under these schemes, and said “the patients should get hassle-free treatment and required medicines.”

CMAAY SMC Dr Dusu Gambo, District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum, DRCHO Dr Lobsang Tempa and CMAAY DMC Dr Namgey Dakpa were also present in the meeting.

Later, Dr Tana Takum and Dr Dusu Gambo had an interaction meeting cum training programme with the doctors and other medical staff at the conference hall of the district Hospital. (DIPRO)