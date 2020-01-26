Security arrangements in place for R-Day

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 25: Elaborate security arrangements has been made for the 71st Republic Day celebration to be held on 26 January, here at the Indira Gandhi Park.

A day ahead of the event, a K-9 unit and police officials also scanned the event ground as part of its anti-sabotage check.

Superintendent of Police (Security) Dr GS Sidhu informed that apart from intoxicants, firearms, inflammable and sharp edged articles, visitors are prohibited from carrying or bringing promotional products, tiffins, umbrellas, handicam/ cameras, laptops, large bags, sporting balls, perfume, musical instruments, skates, balloons, wooden sticks, coins, radio,, animals, power banks and other dangerous items.

Additionally, the Republic Day celebrations this year will also have a blood donation camp by the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organisation (AVBDO), informed AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke, who was setting up the camp on Saturday evening.