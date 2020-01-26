Uncle Moosa, YD Thongchi get Padma awards

ITANAGAR, Jan 25: Eminent writer Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and educationist Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for Padma awards.

Thongchi, a former IAS officer is a revered writer in Arunachal and Assam. A recipient of Sahitya Akademi award, he has been selected for the Padma Shri award for his contribution to literature and education.

Uncle Moosa who has been promoting education and reading culture in the state has been selected for Padma Shri award for his contribution in social work.