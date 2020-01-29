GoAP approves inquiry into Seppa-C’Tajo road work

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 28: The state government has approved conducting a preliminary inquiry into a complaint against M/s Gammon India over irregularities in the construction of the Rs 172 crore Seppa-Chayang Tajo road in East Kameng district, funded by the North East Council.

The inquiry is being carried out by the vigilance section of the special investigation cell (SIC), based on a complaint lodged by RTI activist Payi Gyadi in August 2019. A case has been registered at the SIC (vigilance) police station (Enq No 02/2020, 22 January).

Gammon India was awarded the contract to construct the 81-km-long two-lane road in 2008.

Gyadi lodged the complaint against Gammon India, alleging that the Mumbai-based construction company had looted public fund using maintenance of the old, existing road as an excuse.

On 17 August, 2019, the SIC had sought approval from the chief minister for conducting a preliminary inquiry against the firm, which the CM approved. Gyadi stated that “the project cannot be neglected in fraud way of cheating, looting by manipulating MoU/MoA at any point of time.”

He claimed that “more than one billion payments had been made to Gammon India but so far no single kilometre road is properly constructed in good condition and no sufficient manpower and machinery found in the site.”

Gyadi also claimed that “out of 11 bridges according to MoA, only one has been completed in low standard.”

The Seppa-Chayang Tajo road is a lifeline to seven administrative headquarters – Lada, Bameng, Khenewa, Sawa, Chayang Tajo, Pipu and Gyawepurang.