RGGP progs get NBA accreditation

ITANAGAR, Jan 28: Giving a major boost to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here, the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has granted accreditation to two programmes – civil engineering (CE) and electrical & electronics engineering (EEE) – of the institute for a three-year period from 2020.

The RGGP has received the accreditation in its first attempt.

The NBA accreditation is a quality assurance scheme for higher technical education. It helps institutions in assessing their performance against set parameters. The NBA conducts evaluation of self-assessment programmes of technical institutions on the basis of set guidelines, norms and standards. The institutes, students, employers, and the public at large benefit from the external verification of quality provided through the NBA accreditation process.

In a press release, the RGGP stated that the awarding of the NBA accreditation “is a significant achievement for the institute, and it has ensured that students have entered the portals of an institution which has the essential and desirable features of quality professional education.

“It ensures that students go through a teaching-learning environment as per accepted best high degree of practices,” it said.

A three-member expert team from the NBA, headed by retired professor Dr Paramjit Singh, evaluated the RGGP’s CE and EEE programmes during their visit to the institute from 4 to 6 October last year.

The RGGP, led by its Principal Dr AK Tripathy and an ‘NBA committee’ headed by chief coordinator D Devarasiddappa and comprising EEE HoD (in-charge) Lipi Karso Ete, EEE lecturer Bengia Taday, CE HoD (in-charge) Getu Yoka, and CE lecturer Taba Amang made presentations about the institute and took the visiting NBA team around the institute during the visit.