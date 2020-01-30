CIC calls for proper use of RTI

AALO, Jan 29: State’s Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Dr Joram Begi urged the RTI activists to make proper use of the RTI to bring in a culture of transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.

“RTI Act is an essential tool to check corruption that hinders development. It (RTI) empowers every citizen to question about the use of government funding on developmental fronts as enshrined in the Act,” said Dr Begi while addressing an awareness workshop on RTI Act at the Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

He said the citizens and the RTI activists ought to know about the Act in details. Dr Begi said awareness workshops have been conducted in many districts so that the Act can be implemented in its true spirit.

State Information Commissioner Leiki Phuntso highlighted the process to request for information under RTI Act. He said the information sought should be specific and authentic.

Phuntso emphasized on the need of appointing PIOs and APIOs in every department and that they should help the information seekers in filling the application.

Information Commissioner Goto Ete highlighted on various issues relating to the RTI, including information exempted from disclosure, transfer of application, supply of information, part information by severance, first appeal, appeal in relation to third-party information, time limit for appeal, time limit for disposal of appeal and other legal implications under the Act.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan and APIO Binti Mibang highlighted the importance of conducting the workshop.

The workshop was attended by the PIOs, APIOs, HoDs, gaon burahs, NGOs, teachers and students. (DIPRO)