Union min calls for expediting power projects

ITANAGAR, Jan 30: Union MoS for Power, RK Singh, on Thursday called for developing the Rs 20,200 crore worth hydropower projects sanctioned in Arunachal to meet the electricity needs of the country.

During a review meeting at the civil secretariat here with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, representatives of PSUs and state government stakeholders with regard to expediting the hydropower projects in the state, Singh asked the state government and the PSUs to work in tandem to ensure that all the projects, which are in various stages, are completed well in time.

“Regular monitoring of projects would be done,” he said, and sought the state government’s cooperation in ensuring clearance of the projects pending in various departments.

Singh was accompanied by high-ranking bureaucrats from the Centre, including the CMDs of PSUs like the NHPC and the NEEPCO.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, the chief secretary, and senior officers were present at the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Singh called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here, and the two discussed matters related to skill development and harnessing the state’s hydropower potential.

The governor emphasized on fully exploiting the hydropower potential of the state, saying it would benefit the state and the nation. He also stressed on establishing solar energy projects in far-flung areas of the state “to promote living amenities of the people and arrest the migration from the border areas to the city centres.”

Mishra also requested for establishing skill development and entrepreneurship centres in Arunachal “to impart youth new innovative ideas with traditional expertise of the tribal communities.”

“Such initiative will encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment amongst the youth and also preserve and protect the traditional arts and crafts,” he said.

The MoS agreed to provide assistance to the people of Arunachal in promoting new ventures in power and new & renewable energy, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

Union Hydropower Joint Secretary Aniruddha Kumar was also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)