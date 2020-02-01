Shergaon community library wins IRO award

SHERGAON, Jan 31: The Garung Thuk community library here in West Kameng district was declared the winner in the ‘innovative library format’ category in the India Reading Olympiad (IRO), during the recently held Hyderabad Literary Festival.

Deputy chairman of the library, Dorjee K Thungon, received the award on behalf of the NGO on 26 January.

Organised by Food4thought Foundation, the IRO was a competitive event held in 13 different categories

with the aim of encouraging the reading habit among the people.