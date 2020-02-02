B’dewa-Karsingsa road reopens for traffic

ITANAGAR, Feb 1: The stretch of NH 415 from Banderdewa to Nirjuli, which had been closed down for around a month for repair and maintenance work at Karsingsa, was reopened for vehicular movement on Saturday, informed Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom.

Highway CO Bittu Kri informed that the road had been closed in order to widen the road – work which had been necessitated by the collapse of a few sections of the highway last summer. (DIPRO)