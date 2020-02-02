CM, gov, Apang mourn Matin Dai’s demise

ITANAGAR, Feb 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the demise of former chief secretary Matin Dai, who breathed his last on Friday at RK Mission Hospital here.

“A first-generation officer from the state, late Dai was an illustrious personality and in his demise Arunachal Pradesh has lost a true son of the soil who shaped and designed the state in its formative years. Late Dai shall be remembered for years to come for his contribution to the state and its people,” the CM said in a condolence message.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Governor BD Mishra has also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to almighty Donyi Polo for eternal peace of the departed soul.

In a condolence letter to Mamang Dai, daughter of late Matin Dai, the governor said, “The state has lost the man who tended the state through its nascent stage. Late Dai was a highly distinguished public servant and a respected bureaucrat who made important contributions towards the development of Arunachal Pradesh. His simple lifestyle, high moral values, and persevering working methodology did and will continue to inspire the civil servants. In this hour of crisis, I join all Arunachalees in praying to the almighty to give fortitude to you and your family members to bear the irreparable loss.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona in a condolence message recalled Dai’s numerous contributions towards the state and its people, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing deep shock over the demise of Matin Dai, former chief minister Gegong Apang said, “Late Dai had dedicated his entire life for the betterment of the state and its people.”

In a condolence message, Apang said that during his exemplary service career from 1956 to 1991, Dai served in different capacities for the welfare of the people.

“Matin Dai’s death has caused an irreparable loss not only to his entire family but for the state as a whole. The void created by his death will not easily be filled in even in the distant future,” the message read.

Apang, on his own behalf and on behalf of his family, conveyed deep sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. He prayed to the almighty to keep the departed soul in eternal peace and to bestow enough strength to Dai’s family to withstand the tragic loss.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has also offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the APCC recalled Dai’s contributions to the state and the society, and termed his demise an irreparable loss to the state.

The Getom Borang-led Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) has also deeply mourned Dai’s sudden demise. In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the ABK president said, “We have lost a noble person, and I pray that the departed soul rests in peace eternally.”

Former MLA Nani Ribia also deeply mourned Dai’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Recalling Matin Dai as a simple, soft-spoken man and a humble administrator, Ribia said late Dai would always be remembered for his dedicated service to the state in various capacities as a first-generation administrator from the frontier state of Arunachal.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) also mourned Dai’s demise.

“Late Dai had served as an administrative officer since the NEFA days in different capacities and reached the top echelon of state administration, thus becoming the first tribal officer to serve as the chief secretary of the state.

“Late Matin Dai was instrumental in shaping the students movement in the state by becoming the first general secretary of the All Adi Mising Students Union in 1947, which in later days have shaped the present day AAPSU,” it said.

The union prayed to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Recalling Dai’s outstanding contributions in various capacities to the state, the Galo Peoples’ Front (GPF) described him as “a perfect gentleman and a stalwart in his chosen field.”

Terming his demise “the end of an era,” the GPF observed a two-minute silence, and prayed to almighty Donyi-Polo for peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell, Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)