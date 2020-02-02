Reh festival celebrated in Anini, Roing

CM inaugurates projects, awards police

ANINI, Feb 1: Dibang Valley district celebrated the 52nd edition of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmi community here on Saturday with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining in the celebration, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurating projects and laying foundation stones.

The CM inaugurated the new fire station and the ‘augmentation of water supply’ project in Anini, besides laying the foundation stones for the district hospital, the mini-secretariat and the mini-stadium in Anini, the ADO office in Arzoo, and the ‘innovative and multipurpose water harvesting’ projects in Gipulin village.

Khandu congratulated the district police for ranking 5th in the country’s list of the top police stations, and awarded Rs 3 lakhs as a “gift of recognition” to the department.

He spoke on relaxation in the state’s investment & industrial policy to welcome investments for the development of the state, and noted that Dibang Valley has plenty of resources which can be converted into revenue.

“The Dibang project is a Rs 28,000-crore investment which should be supported 100 percent. It will generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youths and help in the development of the district,” he said.

The CM also promised to post more doctors at the district hospital, which currently has only three.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and MP Tapir Gao also assured to provide support in developing Anini. They encouraged establishing homestays to help tourism development in the district.

Our correspondent adds: Celebration of Reh, the most important festival of the Idu Mishmi community, began on Saturday at the central Rehko in Cheta, in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, with the theme, ‘Giving back to society’.

The three-day festival is celebrated centrally, as well as in villages across LDV, Dibang Valley and Lohit districts, from 1-3 February.

Attending the celebration, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki conveyed warm wishes to the Idu Mishmi community.

“It is evident from the Reh mythology that we are all very closely connected to nature. Humans are a product of nature, and hence, we have to give back to it. If nature is not respected, we should also be ready to face its wrath,” he said.

The minister spoke about the government’s schemes for the benefit of the people, and encouraged all to invest more in agriculture, horticulture, fishery and general livestock farming.

“We will not have to import these products into our state if we are self-sustained, as the demand is greater than the produce,” he said.

Festival-goers, especially children, attired in exquisite and intricate traditional Idu Mishmi dresses filled the venue with a very festive vibe.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong commended the involvement of children in the festival.

“Involving children in community celebrations is very important to get them closer to their tradition and culture, and to keep them intact. It is solely our responsibility and only we can preserve and promote our culture and tradition. No outsider can come from anywhere in the world to do it. It is only upon us to do so,” said Moyong.

He also stressed on the importance of using one’s mother tongue and keeping it alive.

Speaking about the drug menace, he said “it has gripped almost all parts of our state, and community-based organisations should take it upon themselves to fight the rampant menace and get rid of it.”

Children from various schools presented a string of cultural performances during the celebration, including a performance by flutist Daychie Tacho. Noted Idu Mishmi singer Anyiyu Mena and guitarist Nili Lomi also performed.

Numerous stalls were set up by local entrepreneurs and women SHGs, showcasing handlooms, bamboo artwork, homemade soaps, art, craft and food items.

Celebration committee president Rasto Mena and AIMSU GS Mompa Linggi also spoke.

Among others, local MLA Mutchu Mithi, IMCLS president Ginko Lingi, IMCLS GS Rao Dele, and DC Mitali Namchoom attended the festivity. (With DIPRO input)