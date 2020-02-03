RGU set for 37th foundation day

RONO HILLS, Feb 2: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will celebrate its 37th foundation anniversary at its campus here from 3 to 4 February.

Former chief minister Gegong Apang will attend the event on 3 February and inaugurate the academic building of the university’s physics department.

RGU will also honour Apang for his immense contribution in RGU’s gaining the status of a central university.

Governor and RGU’s Chief Rector, BD Mishra, is scheduled to attend the valedictory function.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Chairman, Prof GC Tripathi, will deliver the foundation anniversary address on the topic ‘Role of education in nation-building’.

The university is organising several activities, including essay-writing, volleyball, football, and literary and athletics competitions, to mark the anniversary.