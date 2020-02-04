3 labourers buried alive

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Feb 3: Three labourers were buried alive when heaps of loose soil fell on them while they were working to construct a retaining wall at Veterinary Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Shivnath Mahato (45), Arjun Gwala (30) and Subod Ram (25).

The bodies were retrieved after hours of efforts by the police on the same day.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased’s ‘guardians’ by the police after completing all formalities, including postmortem and registration of unnatural deaths case.