GoAP yet to provide ex gratia to families of Tirap massacre victims

[ Tongam Rina ]

ITANAGAR, Feb 3: The state government is yet to compensate the families of those who died in the 21 May Tirap massacre, in which 11 people, including MLA Tirong Aboh, lost their lives.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had announced on 4 June last year that the families would be given monetary compensation and jobs.

Speaking during the obituary to Aboh in the legislative assembly, the chief minister had said that, besides providing government jobs to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50 lakhs would be given to the families of the two PSOs who lost their lives.

The families of the others who lost their lives would be given Rs 20 lakhs each as ex gratia, the CM had announced.

Eight months later, none of the families has been given monetary compensation, while only one has been given a job.

PSO Ponhang Agi’s wife has been made an MTS in the police department, while Khundong Siksa’s family is yet to be given a job.

According to the state government’s notification of 2017, it will provide ex gratia payment of Rs 50 lakhs to all the state police personnel, irrespective of rank, who die while fighting terrorists, criminals and underground elements or while performing law and order duties, and also provide a suitable government job to the next of kin.

Under the police welfare scheme, families are given Rs 1,25,000, and the police department also provides jobs in Group C posts to the kin of the personnel who die in service.

Some of the affected families’ members reportedly met the chief minister recently regarding the promised compensation and jobs.

“We may get the compensation in March,” said a member of one of the families.

Government Spokesman Bamang Felix did not respond to a message sent by this daily regarding the delay in disbursement of the compensation.